Urs of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA) | Farooq Abdullah greets people

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday greeted people on the Urs observance of Hazrart Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA).

In a statement, Abdullah while greeting people said that it was due to the unrelenting efforts of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA) that people of Kashmir got acquainted with the teachings of Islam.

Meanwhile, the party General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar and State Women’s Wing President Shameeema Firdous greeted people on the annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Hussain Khawarizmi (RA).

