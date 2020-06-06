Urs of Hazrat Nizam Ud Din Naqshbandi (RA)| Farooq, Omar greet people

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday extended greetings to people on the 128th Urs of HazratNizamUd Din KiyanwiNaqshbandi (RA).

They prayed that the day increases the prospects of peace and propriety in J&K. The Urs, which is an annual affair at Baba NagriKangan and was being celebrated with much fanfare, stands cancelled this year owing to COVID19 pandemic.

“The love and reverence for Sufis is entrenched in the hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Ours is a society that has been fashioned by the teachings of great Sufis, Sages and mystics. The impact of such Sufis as HazratKiyanwi sahib (RA) on our lives is profound,” said Abdullah.

Sufi Sainsts like HazratKiyanwi Sahib (RA) on account of their piety, sincerity and God consciousness won hearts of people of Kashmir, said Omar Abdullah said while greeting people.

Among others party leaders including Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Nasir AslamWani, senior leader MianAltaf, Muhammad Akbar Lone, HasnainMasoodi, ImranNabi Dar also extended greetings to the people on the Urs.