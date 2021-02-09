Urs of Hazrat Noor Shah Bagdadi (RA) | Ensure facilities to devotees: NC

National Conference (NC) Tuesday impressed upon the district and divisional administration Kashmir to ensure round-the-clock facilities to the devotees during the annual Urs of Hazrat Noor Shah Baghdadi (RA) at Kund Qazigund.

A joint statement of NC leaders SakinaItoo, G A Shah, Bashir Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Abdul Rahman Tantray and Peerzada Feroz issued here urged the district and divisional administration to rise up to the occasion and ensure all facilities to the devotees on the annual Urs at the shrine of Hazrat Noor Shah Baghdadi.

“The administration is duty-bound to ensure hassle-free Urs by providing round-the-clock transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at the shrine,” they said and urged the administration to ensure swift commute of public transport on the roads leading to major shrines across Kashmir.