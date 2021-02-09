Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 11:40 PM

Urs of Hazrat Noor Shah Bagdadi (RA) | Ensure facilities to devotees: NC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 11:40 PM

National Conference (NC) Tuesday impressed upon the district and divisional administration Kashmir to ensure round-the-clock facilities to the devotees during the annual Urs of Hazrat Noor Shah Baghdadi (RA) at Kund Qazigund.

A joint statement of NC leaders SakinaItoo, G A Shah, Bashir Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Abdul Rahman Tantray and Peerzada Feroz issued here urged the district and divisional administration to rise up to the occasion and ensure all facilities to the devotees on the annual Urs at the shrine of Hazrat Noor Shah Baghdadi.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

“The administration is duty-bound to ensure hassle-free Urs by providing round-the-clock transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at the shrine,” they said and urged the administration to ensure swift commute of public transport on the roads leading to major shrines across Kashmir.

Related News