Urs of Hazrat Shah Asrar Ud Din Wali (RA) | Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the Urs observance of Hazrat Syed Asrar-Ud-Din Wali (RA), at Kishtwar.

Abdullah while extending greetings said, “Shah Asrar Sahib (RA) was a great soul. Our state has always been a cradle of Sufism; it is men like these that have shaped the socio-cultural milieu of our state. Sufism is a mystical form of Islam, a school of practice that emphasizes the inward search for god and shuns materialism,” he said.

He said Sufis has remained a mainstay of the social order in J&K. “The need of the hour calls for imbuing our lives with the teachings of such great men. On this day I pray for peace and prosperity of the state,” he said.

Mar while greeting the people on the auspicious ccasin of the Urs said the message of Sufism to the world was that of peace, unity of human kind. “On this day I greet the people of the state and the people of Kishtwar on the Urs Observance of Shah Asrar-Ud-Din Wali (RA). I hope that the day increases the prospects of peace and prosperity in the state,” Omar said.

Among others senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sajad Kitchloo and Khalid Najeeb Suharwardi also greeted people on the Urs observance and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state. They urged the divisional administration to ensure all basic and effective facilities to the devotees.