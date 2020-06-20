Urs Of Hazrat Shah Baghdadi(RA)|Abdullahs greet people

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday greeted people on the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Farid Ud Din Baghdadi (RA).

Abdullah said Kashmir has from time immemorial been a cradle of Sufism; “it goes without saying that Kashmir possesses the richest traditions of all hues of Sufi mystic traditions, which have all along been the integral part of people’s lives,” he said.

“Hazrat Shah Farid Ud Din Sahib (RA) was one among the galaxy of saints who had devoted their life in search of truth and self actualization. His message was that of truth, equality, and brotherhood,” said Abdullah

Omar while greeting people said great saints, and sages won hearts of common masses with their piety. “These people preached the doctrine of love, humanity, compassion and brotherhood. It is high time that we imbue our lives with the teachings of great men like Hazrat Shah Baghdadi Sahib (RA). I extend my warm greeting to people especially the people of Kistawar and adjoining areas on the auspicious occasion,” Omar said.

Meanwhile, the party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi; Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Ajaz Jan also greeted people on the auspicious eve of the Urs.