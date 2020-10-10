Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 12:51 AM

Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani (RA) | Ensure all facilities to devotees: Kamal to admin

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 12:51 AM

National Conference Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Saturday impressed upon divisional administration to ensure round the clock facilities to devotees during the annual Urs Observance of Hazrat Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA), at Charar-e-Sharief.

Kamal said the shrine was thronged by thousands of devotees throughout the year, but the rush of the devotees rises exponentially during the Urs.

