Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Sarfi (RA) | Farooq Abdullah greets people

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday extended greetings to people on annual Urs celebration of Hazrat Sheikh Yaqoob Sarfi (RA).

Abdullah while greeting people said, Hazrat Sarfi had mastered various streams of literature, linguists and Islamic knowledge and acquired a prominent position in the political history of Kashmir.

“I pay my tributes to the great son of the soil,” Abdullah said.

Other party leaders including Sheikh Mustafa Kamal and Mubarak Gul also greeted people on the annual Urs.

Meanwhile Abdullah expressed sorrow over the demise of renowned religious scholar from south Kashmir and Imam and Khateeb of Jama Masjid ‘Raahat Dedi’ Anantnag, Moulana Sheikh Mubarak Sahib. While paying tributes to Moulana Mubarak, Abdullah said Ulema were the guardians, transmitters and interpreters of knowledge.

The party MP Hasnain Masoodi, district President, Anantnag Altaf Kaloo and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also expressed grief over the demise of Molana Mubarak.