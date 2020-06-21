Urs of Syed Saaleh (RA) | Hakeem Yaseen felicitates people

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen on Sunday felicitated people on the auspicious annual Urs of Syed Saaleh, Khansaib (RA).

In a statement, Yaseen who is also patron of the Syed Saaleh Trust appealed to the people to celebrate the Urs at the homes, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He called for celebrating the Urs with full religious sanctity while performing meditation at individual level. The Urs is being celebrated every year on June for three days, beginning 21st of the month.

Yaseen prayed the occasion may prove harbinger of peace, prosperity and development for whole world, especially for trouble-torn Jammu and Kashmir.