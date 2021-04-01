Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 11:49 PM

Urs Syed Ali Bukhari (RA) observed at Soiteng

The annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Ali Muraad Bukhari (RA) was observed at Syed Abad Soiteng here on Thursday with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Hundreds of devotees from various areas visited the shrine to pay obeisance and prayed for peace, harmony and well being of Muslim Ummah.

The proceedings of the Urs got underway with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran followed by Naat Sharief after Asr prayers.

People belonging to various walks of life paid rich tributes to the saint for his meritorious services for the welfare of humanity and promotion of Islamic teachings.

“Special prayers were held from Asr to Eesha prayers and prominent Islamic scholars delivered lectures on the occasion. Mefil-e-Naat continued throughout the day. The local Imam, Maulana Noor-u-Din also shed light on the life of Hazrat Bukhari (RA),” said Abdul Ahad Wani, chairman Intizamia Committee of the shrine.

The Urs proceedings came to an end with a Dua (supplication) for welfare of Muslim world.

