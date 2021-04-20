Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 10:57 PM

Use electricity judiciously to avoid power cuts: CE KPDCL

Chief Engineer (Distribution) Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Aijaz Ahmad Dar Tuesday urged the people to use electricity judiciously to avoid unscheduled cuts.

“Keeping in view the weather advisory for next two days, temperature is again expected to drop and load in the system will again increase. As such, all the consumers are humbly requested to use electricity judiciously and avoid use of heating gadgets at Sehri and Iftaar times to avoid unscheduled power cuts,” he said. “Compared to last year’s load of 1475 MW during Ramadhan 1630 MW is being served this year.”

