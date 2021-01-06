Use NREGA funds for snow clearance in rural areas : RTI Movement

Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has appealed to authorities for undertaking snow clearance on internal village roads under MGNREGA.

In a statement he said “RTI Movement has been demanding to undertake snow clearance work under MGNREGA for the last many years but the Govt isn’t taking this seriously. Employment guarantee is the essence of MGNREGA but this doesn’t get fulfilled in winter months in Kashmir. By utilising JCBs and Tractors to clear snow in villages, the roads get damaged and only a handful of people get the benefit. By utilising NREGA funds thousands of people can get work plus it will ensure clearance of all roads, lanes and bylanes in villages.”