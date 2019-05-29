Use of pellet guns only exacerbates situation on ground: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said the use of pellet guns only exacerbates the situation on ground.

“Human rights abuses, including the use of pellet guns only exacerbates the situation on ground rather than improving it,” Mirwaiz said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the security forces used pellet shot guns in Kulgam district in south Kashmir to disperse the protesters, leaving 60injured.

The clashes had erupted in Tazipora-Mohammad pora village of the district following a gunfight between militants and the security forces.

Mirwaiz also condemned the use of pellet shot guns in the holy month Ramadhan.

“Use of brute force and pellet guns against civilians continues unabated even during holy month of #Ramadan especially in #SouthKashmir causing grievous injuries and even fatalities,” Mirwaiz in a series of tweets said.

He also said that Kashmir issue can only be resolved politically and not militaristically.

“Peoples aspirations regarding resolution of Kashmir dispute can only be addressed politically and not through force,” Mirwaiz said.

Meanwhile, the security forces called off the anti-militant operation in Kulgam as no militant body was recovered from the debris of a house brought down during the gunfight.