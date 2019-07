Senior Congress leader Usman Majid has sought comprehensive compensation for cloudburst-affected farmers and orchardists.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Majid, according to a statement, also urged the Governor Administration for immediate damage assessment of the affected villages.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

Majid, while expressing solidarity with those who have lost their houses and crops due the cloudbursts has asked the administration to immediately arrange for relief and rehabilitation of affected people.