Utilize funds as per guidelines of SBMG: Dir

Director Rural Sanitation (RS) Tariq Hussain Ganai Thursday asked district panchayat officers (DPO) to utilize the available funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBMG) scheme as per the guidelines.

He said this in a meeting convened to review the physical and financial progress made under SBMG scheme.

Deputy Director Rural Sanitation Kashmir and all DPOs of Kashmir province were present in the meeting.

During meeting, the chair asked all the DPOs to ensure utilization of all the available funds under the scheme in a time bound manner and as per the guidelines of the scheme.

He said that all the physical targets under IHHL and CSC components of the scheme with respect to spill over works of last financial year be achieved by or before 31st of July 2020 and those of the current financial year by the ending December 2020.

Reviewing the achievement under Solid Waste Management, the chair directed all the DPOs to identify suitable locations in each Panchayat so that the work under this important component is taken in hand at an earliest. The DPOs were also directed to submit within a week’s time the Audited Utilization Certificates of the funds their districts have received under Performance based Grants and SBM-G.