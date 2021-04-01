Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 11:38 PM

Vaccination drive for 45-years-and-above launched across Budgam

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 11:38 PM

Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ) Budgam Raja Shujhat Ali Khan along with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain and BMO Headquarter Dr A G Raina kick-started the vaccination drive for 45-years-and-above at Budgam court complex on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the process of administering COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously also commenced at other various designated session sites across the district.

Trending News

Plantation drive held at Manasbal

Greater Kashmir

Urs Syed Ali Bukhari (RA) observed at Soiteng

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Apni Party pitches for Sexual Harassment Committees in J&K

Plantation drive held at Aarifeen School Baramulla

Speaking on the occasion, the PD&SJ Khan appreciated the role of frontline warriors of the Health department engaged with the vaccination process and other COVID-19 containment related engagements for their courage and relentless efforts in mitigating the spread of this pandemic to a large extent.

Khan after getting vaccinated himself appealed the people to come forward and get vaccinated as early as possible without any fear and apprehension as it was safe.

Related News