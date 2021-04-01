Vaccination drive for 45-years-and-above launched across Budgam

Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ) Budgam Raja Shujhat Ali Khan along with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain and BMO Headquarter Dr A G Raina kick-started the vaccination drive for 45-years-and-above at Budgam court complex on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the process of administering COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously also commenced at other various designated session sites across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the PD&SJ Khan appreciated the role of frontline warriors of the Health department engaged with the vaccination process and other COVID-19 containment related engagements for their courage and relentless efforts in mitigating the spread of this pandemic to a large extent.

Khan after getting vaccinated himself appealed the people to come forward and get vaccinated as early as possible without any fear and apprehension as it was safe.