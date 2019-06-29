Vaccination schedule announced for Hajj pilgrims

The Government on Saturday informed the intending Hajj pilgrims from different districts to attend the vaccination program as per the scheduled decided by authorities of the health department.

As per the schedule Hajj pilgrims from Budgam’s Chadoora, Nagam, Chare-Shareef and Pakherpora tehsils/areas have been asked to report at SDH Chadoora on 30 June for vaccination while pilgrims from Beerwah, Khag, Magam and Narbal tehsil/areas will report for vaccination at SDH Magam on 01 July.

Also Read | Auto Draft

The pilgrims from Khansahab, Soibugh and Budgam tehsils/ areas will attend the vaccination schedule at CMO office Budgam on 02 July and pilgrims from Chattergam area/tehsil will report at SDH Chattergam on 03 July for prescribed vaccination.

In addition, any intending pilgrim who may miss the vaccination on the scheduled date shall report on 02 July in the office of CMO Budgam from 10 am to 04 pm.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kulgam issued a tentative schedule for vaccination of Hajj pilgrims of the district from June 30 to July 2.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

According to the schedule, pilgrims from block D H Pora will be vaccinated at SDH DH Pora; pilgrims of Yaripora at SDH Yaripora; pilgrims of block Qazigund at PHC Devsar; pilgrims of Qaimoh block at PHC Qaimoh and pilgrims of block Kulgam at old Hospital complex Kulgam.

The authorities have also finalised vaccination program for Hajj pilgrims from Anantnag district. An official statement said the vaccination program will start from June 30 at the office of Chief Medical Officer. The program would be held up till July 04 at the same venue.

The office of the CMO Shopian has also informed that vaccination program for selected Hajj pilgrims has been scheduled from July 01 and would continue on July 2 and 3, from 10 am to 3 pm at district hospital.