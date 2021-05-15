Vaccine shortage hits Baramulla amid rising coronavirus cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the designated COVID vaccination centres here are witnessing shortage of vaccine.

Officials at different vaccine centres on Saturday said that they were running short of vaccines.

Resultantly, several persons who had to be administered first or second dose of vaccines returned without getting a jab.

“Right now we don’t have vaccine stock available,” said an official at a Baramullacentre. “The consignment of the vaccine will arrive soon. Usually, the shortage remains for a day or two.”

Muneeb-ul-Haque, a resident of Sopore, who returned from Bangalore recently visited several centres for his first dose of vaccine on Saturday.

However, he returned disappointed from at least four centres he visited.

Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Baramulla old town while expressing concern over the shortage of vaccine said that his second dose was due on Friday.

He said he went to the nearby centre but had to return without getting the shot.

Medical Superintendent Government Medical College Associate Hospital Baramulla, Dr Syed Masood accepted that there was shortage of the vaccine but added that the fresh arrival would reach soon.