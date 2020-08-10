Vakil barred from attending son's Nikkah ceremony: PC

Peoples Conference on Monday condemned the authorities for not allowing senior party leader Abdul Gani Vakil to attend Nikkah ceremony of his son.

In a statement, the party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said: “We are appalled at the conduct and approach of the administration towards our senior leader and former minister. The authorities did not allow him (Vakil) to attend the Nikkah ceremony of his son today. This behavior and high-handedness on part of the authorities is not only condemnable but also infringes upon the basic human rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” said Adnan. “If this is how the administration treats the leaders of J&K, one can only imagine the pain and misery that a common man would have to go through on a daily basis.”

Senior party leaders and functionaries Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Abbas Wani, Raja Aijaz Ali, Irfan Panditpori, Khursheed Ahmed Khan, and Muhammad Sulaiman Bhat also condemned the administration in the strongest terms.