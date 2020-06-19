Vakil concerned over lack of basic amenities in Rafiabad

Peoples Conference senior Vice President, Abdul Gani Vakil on Friday expressed concern over underdevelopment in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.

In a statement the party leader said residents of Rafiabad were craving for development with most of the villages facing electricity crisis, drinking water shortage besides dilapidated road condition.

He said Rafiabad has been witnessing dismal power scenario as long power cuts in metered area and erratic power supply in non-metered has pushed people to “stone age.”

Vakil said power grid station at Watergam, which supplies electricity to large number of villages, has been functioning with old machinery and it needs immediate upgradation so that adequate electricity was ensured in the area.

Vakil urged the authorities to look into the issue of bad condition of roads on priority and macadamise Watergam-Pazalpora road to end people’s sufferings.

He expressed concern over lack of medical facilities in Rafiabad where the primary health centers and health sub-centers were facing staff shortage and lack of proper equipments.

Vakil urged Lt Governor GC Murmu to direct the departments concerned, especially R&B, Health and Power to set the system right in Rafiabad by macadamising roads , ensure regular power supply and to provide medical facilities and required equipment’s to trauma centre at Watergam highway.