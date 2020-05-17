Vakil concerned over soil erosion in Rafiabad

Senior Peoples Conference leader Abdul Gani Vakil on Sunday expressed concern over soil erosion on banks of Nallah Pohru in Rafiabad which has left scores of families at risk.

In a statement, Vakil said dozens of residential houses were near to collapse in Nowpora Kalan and apple trees could get uprooted in the orchards if immediate measures were not taken to construct protection wall. “It is surprising that people of the area are crying for the protection of the property but the administration is in deep slumber,” he said. “Even after informing the district administration about the problem, the authorities are not bothered to address it.” Vakil stressed upon the government especially Lt Governor GC Murmu to direct the authorities concerned to take steps on war-footing basis to save the property and lives of the people as the fast degradation of banks of the Pohru Nallah may result in inundation of around 100 households.