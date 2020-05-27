Vakil condemns 'harassment' of doctors by police

Senior Peoples Conference leader Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday commended the work of doctors and paramedical staff for leading the battle against COVID19.

In a statement, Vakil said the doctors and other paramedical staff were the real soldiers who were fighting an unknown enemy.

“They deserve appreciation, encouragement at this crucial juncture as they leave no stone unturned in making every effort to save the lives of the people affected,” Vakil said. “The doctors and paramedical staff are working efficiently, after knowing that they are at risk while treating the coronavirus patients.”

Vakil said the recent attitude of some police personnel with a senior Cardiologist in Srinagar and Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora was unacceptable. He said the government must take serious note of it and ensure such incidents were not at all repeated in future.

“It is the time to appreciate the good work of medical staff and salute them for their work and not to humiliate them,” said Vakil.