UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 12:54 AM

Vakil demands compensation to rain, snow victims

File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil
Peoples Conference senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Friday expressed concern over the damage caused to fruit and other crops due to heavy rains and snow in the upper belt areas of north Kashmir, especially in Rafiabad belt.

A statement of PC issued here said that addressing a workers meeting at Nowpore Rafiabad, Vakil demanded comprehensive compensation to the orchardists and farmers who suffered heavy losses. Vakil alleged that whenever natural calamities cause damage to the fruit and other crops, the worse affected are assured compensation and even surveys are conducted but no relief reaches to them.

