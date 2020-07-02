Vakil demands financial package for daily wagers

Senior Vice President Peoples Conference Abdul Gani Vakil on Thursday said the government has failed to announce a comprehensive plan for mitigating suffering of daily wagers and other classes of appointees in different departments.

In a statement, Vakil said though J&K administration has assured a relief package for daily wage labourers including auto and taxi drivers and horse-cart owners, it has failed to address concers of poor people who depend on daily earnings to feed their families.

“It is surprising and unfortunate that the government is not releasing wages to those daily wagers also who are working in different departments especially PDD, PHE, PWD, Agriculture and Fisheries. It is these people who run the departments and serve people,” said Vakil.

He said the government was acting as a mute spectator to the suffering of these people and their families. “It is the responsibility of the administration to help these poor people to restore their life and livelihood especially those who make their both ends meet on daily earnings,” Vakil said.