Vakil demands relief package for daily wagers

Senior Peoples Conference leader Abdul Gani Vakil on Monday asked the J&K administration to announce a relief package for daily wage labourers who have been worst hit in the lockdown.

In a statement, Vakil said the government has failed to address concerns of poor people who feed the families from of their daily earnings.

“The administration should also provide financial assistance to small scale businessman including houseboat and Shikara owners, women entrepreneurs, handloom and handicraft workers who couldn’t earn for their families during this tough time,” Vakil said.

He said the government must help the daily wagers so that they are not left to starve. “People are cooperating with administration in ensuring lockdown to keep threat of COVID19 at bay. It is now the responsibility of the administration to help poor people to restore their life and livelihood especially those who make their both ends meet on daily earnings,” Vakil said.

“The administration should come up with a comprehensive relief plan for all those people who have badly suffered during the lockdown as they have no source of income except daily earnings,” Vakil said.