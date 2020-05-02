Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 11:53 PM

Vakil pitches for special package to fruit growers

UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 11:53 PM
File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil

Senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday demanded a special package for the fruit growers and apple traders.

In a statement, Vakil said most of the people in the apple farming had kept the fruit in cold storages in different cities of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Calcutta and Patna, but tt was totally destroyed and rotten because of COVID19 lockdown.

“This has lead to huge losses to fruit growers. Apple traders had already faced massive losses in the recent past because of unexpected heavy snow fall and hailstorms,” he said.

Vakil expressed concern over the untimely fall of apple blossom which has raised alarm bells among the fruit growers and apple traders with many speculations that it will lead to losses even this year also.

“The reason being is substandard pesticides provided to fruit growers in the market where the government failed to check the quality of pesticides that lead to untimely fall of apple blossom,” Vakil said.

He blamed the administration for the callous approach and demanded a probe. 

Vakil urged Lt Governor GC Marmu to take the important issue of rotten apple in different cold storages on priority basis with the centre with the recommendation for special package including waving off KCC loan.

He said the government must identify those elements who were responsible for providing substandard pesticides to fruit growers and apple traders in the market.

