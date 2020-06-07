Vakil seeks compensation to hailstorm-hit farmers, orchardists

Peoples Conference Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday expressed concern over the damage caused to apple blossom and other crops due to heavy hail storm in several north Kashmir areas.

In a statement, Vakil demanded comprehensive compensation to the orchardists and farmers who suffered heavy losses due to heavy hailstorm on Saturday.

Vakil said that whenever natural calamities cause damage to the fruit and crops, the worse affected were assured compensation and even surveys are being conducted. “But no relief reaches to the affected farmers,” he said.

Vakil urged the government to go for immediate assessment of damages to fruit and disburse financial relief to the affected families without any delay as they have already suffered heavy loss when their apple got rotten in the cold storage’s during COVID19 lockdown.

He also demanded that the Crop Insurance Scheme (CIS) must be implemented in Kashmir so that the scheme will save the fruit growers and agriculturists in the event of losses suffered due to natural calamities.

“Waiving of the KCC loan is the need of the hour at this crucial juncture which can be helpful to a great extent in reviving the fruit industry which is in shambles,” said Vakil.