VC CUK chairs EC meet, major decisions taken

The Executive Council (EC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday approved the establishment of Center for PIL and Legal Aid, Mahatma Gandhi Center for Interdisciplinary Research chair and Centre for Biodiversity and Taxonomical Studies in the varsity.

According to a statement issued here, these decisions were taken during the 24th Meeting of the Executive Council, held at Green Campus of the university with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir in chair and attended by I/c Registrar and Finance Officer, Prof Fayaz A Nikka, Deans of Schools and online by Secretary Higher Education, SushmaChauhan, Chairman, Foundation for Integrated Resource Management, Dr. V K Bahuguna, Graphic Era, University, Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sharma.

In the Center for PIL and Legal Aid, the law students would provide legal aid to poor and marginalized sections of the society in consultation with the lawyers in different Bar Councils of the Valley, while as Mahatma Gandhi Center, would conduct interdisciplinary research, in the School of Social Sciences. The Council also approved the construction of boundary wall around the periphery of additional 96 kanals of land at Watlar in Lar block here and the conduct of Geo-Technical investigation, topographical survey of the same. The EC also approved construction of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at the designated Tulmulla campus, under BoT model. The members also discussed various agenda items threadbare and took important decisions.

Addressing the Council Members, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir apprised them about the functioning of the university and impediments faced in infrastructure development. He said that following the lockdown due to outbreak of Covid-19 last year, the university took lead and started online teaching-learning process, ensuring that the students cover their syllabi within the stipulated time. He said that during Covid, the Examination and Evaluation Wing (EEW) of the university took the examination to the doorsteps of the students and established centers in almost every district of the Jammu and Kashmir. “The university was the first to conduct the offline examinations by strictly following the SoPs,” he said adding, the results of the students were also declared immediately, in order to save their precious time. CUK VC said the university has till date successfully maintained the academic and examination calendars despite several challenges.

Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir also apprised the members about the universities’ journey from rented accommodations in Srinagar district to Ganderbal, stating that at present the varsity is functioning from four different campuses in Ganderbal district, including its designated campus at Tulmulla. He said the varsity has faced numerous difficulties in constructing its own campus at Tulmulla due to low load bearing capacity of the soil. CUK VC further said that the additional land, recently transferred by the J&K Government, would be utilized for construction of hostels for students, and residential accommodation for the staff.

I/c Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, in his address, briefed the members about the various statutory body meetings organised by the university from time to time and the decisions and suggestions made by the members of these bodies, for the overall growth and development of the university. He also took up the meeting agenda and also proposed the vote of thanks.