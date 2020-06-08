VC CUK chairs PMB, UBC meetings

Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir Monday chaired the 4th meeting of the Planning and Monitoring Board (PMB) and 26th meeting of the University Building Committee (UBC), here.

Registrar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Controller of Examinations, Prof Parveen Pandit, Deans of Schools, other senior functionaries from the University, and external experts from various fields were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants in both the meetings, Prof Mir said that after the country wide lockdown due to COVID19 pandemic, the University began online academic activities and started imparting teaching and learning to the students through different social media platforms.

He said the faculty members also distributed study material among the students, in order to compensate their class work, which was hugely affected due to the prevailing pandemic.

Prof Mir said the departments have organized several webinars and other academic activities, through online medium during the lockdown.

The Vice Chancellor said the varsity has resumed its functioning as per the guidelines issued by Department of Personnel and Training.

He deliberated upon the Design Innovation Centre (DIC), established at the University, under National Initiative for Design Innovation (NIDI) scheme of Ministry and Human Resource Development.

Prof Mir said the University has vacated all the rented buildings from Nowgam, Srinagar and has shifted fully to Ganderbal district wherein it is functioning from five different campuses, including the designated campus at Tulmulla.

He said that in order to meet the classroom/office accommodation for various teaching/non-teaching departments, the University executed various works including construction of around 40 classrooms and 20 office chambers which were being used by the departments to ensure teaching learning activities.

Prof Nika, said the overwhelming response to the ongoing admission process was an indicator that the varsity has earned a good brand image and was ahead in the right direction.

He also presented the agenda in both meetings which invoked threadbare discussion on different business items.