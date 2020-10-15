VC CUK interacts with CRs, listens their grievances

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, accompanied by senior administrative functionaries of the administration on thursday held a detailed interaction with the Class Representatives (CRs) of different departments at Green Campus of the varsity here.

The VC who was flanked by Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah inquired about the grievances and problems faced by the students and discussed threadbare the mechanism with the functionaries to mitigate the same at an earliest.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din, said the university has always taken a lead and proactive approach vis-à-vis mitigating the genuine demands of the students. He said that after the lockdown, the varsity ensured that the teaching-learning process is not affected adversely, adding that teaching material was uploaded by respective departments on university websites and social networking sites in order to complete the syllabi of the students. He said the university also took the lead in conducting the offline examinations of the students and ensured that the same is held strictly as per the Covid-19 protocol.

The VC asked the Class Representatives to ensure discipline in the varsity. He said the recreational facilities would be soon provided to the students in their respective university campuses in Ganderbal district.

The DSW said the CRs play a pivotal role in percolating the message from the university administration about various issues to the student community.