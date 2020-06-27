VC CUK urges youth to establish start-ups

Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir on Saturday asked the youngsters to turn their ideas into reality by establishing entrepreneurial units and start-ups.

The V-C was speaking at a web lecture organized by the School of Business Studies (SBS), CUK on “A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Entrepreneurship & Raising first round of Funding,” here at varsity’s Green Campus here.

The lecture was given by Ravi Ranjan, founder of “Starting up with Ravi Ranjan” and was attended by registrar and dean school of Business Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, faculty members of the department, scholars and students, through both online and offline mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mehraj ud Din said, “The youth should stop hankering after the jobs and should become job provider, than job seeker.”

He also congratulated the SoBS for organizing the web lecture by world-renowned expert on the subject.

Registrar and Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, informed the gathering that more than 160 participants had registered for the web lecture. Prof. Farooq Shah said the Department of Management Studies would continue to organise more such lectures by eminent experts to promote the entrepreneurship culture among the youth of Valley.

At the very onset, Assistant Professor, Mir Insha Farooq, introduced Ravi Ranjan, and said the speaker is founder of “Starting up with Ravi Ranjan” – A high growth Advisory Firm, which works closely with Government, Academia, Enterprises & Entrepreneurs to promote Startup Ecosystem across the nation. A two times tedx speaker, his former associations include NASSCOM & 10000 start-ups, Indian Angel Network & an alumni of the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), a premier professional exchange program by U.S. Govt. Department of States.

The expert in his lecture spoke at length about the start-up ecosystem around the world in general and India in particular. He highlighted major steps one should take while thinking of start-ups. At every step of the lecture a short story was discussed by Mr Ravi. The speaker later took extensive and some live questions from the audience. Assistant Prof, Dr. Mushtaq Ah Lone presented the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Politics and Governance organized a Webinar on “Outsourcing War: Changing India-Pakistan Equation” by Dr. Yelena Biberman, Associate Professor at Skidmore College, New York.

Dr. Samir Ahmed, Assistant Professor of the Department introduced the speaker and the lecture theme. Dr. Biberman started her lecture with the broad theoretical background on the variation of State-Non-State variations in the civil wars. She stressed on the impact of the choice of the proxy on the effects of violence, human rights and international security. This online lecture was attended by the students and faculty members of various departments of CUK and members of civil society groups. The concluding remarks and vote of thanks was given by Dr. Khalid Wasim, Department Coordinator.