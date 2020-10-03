VC IUST administers Swachhta pledge to officers, staff members

In order to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi administered the Swachhta pledge to the officials and staff members of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here.

In a statement issued here, Deans of Schools, Librarian, Finance Officer, senior officers and staff members participated in the Swachhta pledge.

The pledge, according to the varsity spokesperson is a determination of the J&K government to relish and revive the ideals propounded by the Father of the Nation, one of which was his love and emphasis on cleanliness (Swachhta).

All the participants took a pledge to initiate the quest for cleanliness with themselves, their family, their locality and workplace, besides spreading the message of Swachh Bharat Mission.

All the participants took the pledge to propagate the message of Swachh Bharat Mission in cities, villages and towns in order to encourage other persons to devote their time in cleanliness, so as to make the whole country clean.It is a unique way of sensitizing the people across the country to remain committed towards cleanliness and devote their time in keeping the country neat and clean.