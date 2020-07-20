VC IUST, ors call on LG

Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Prof. Siddiqi briefed the Lt Governor about the status of the ongoing teaching and research programmes in the University, besides various issues of academic and administrative importance. Completion of Chancellor’s Commitment projects and various works under PMDP were also discussed.

The Lt Governor appreciated the University for contributing towards the efforts against COVID-19 through innovations like developing and designing low cost ventilator, negative pressure chambers etc.

He urged Prof. Siddiqi to adopt innovative and reformative measures to develop the IUST as a centre of quality teaching and research activities.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, also called on the LG here at the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by its Convenor, Nazir Ahmad Mir submitted a memorandum of demands to the LG pertaining to employment generation, development of various sectors etc.

The members of the delegation also expressed their gratitude towards the UT Government for the recently announced Housing Policy.

Later in the day, President, Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, Mir Junaid also called on the LG and submitted a memorandum highlighting important political and socio-economic issues of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He put forth various demands and issues of public importance pertaining to upgradation of Health Care Infrastructure with special focus on COVID-19 related efforts; employment package for youth; macadamization of roads and infrastructural development in various hilly areas etc.