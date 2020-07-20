Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 1:05 AM

VC IUST, ors call on LG

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 1:05 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Prof. Siddiqi briefed the Lt Governor about the status of the ongoing teaching and research programmes in the University, besides various issues of academic and administrative importance. Completion of Chancellor’s Commitment projects and various works under PMDP were also discussed.

Trending News
File Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Three more die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 259

File Photo

96-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19; J&K toll 256

Greater Kashmir

Students pursuing diploma in Pharmacy stare at uncertain future

The Lt Governor appreciated the University for contributing towards the efforts against COVID-19 through innovations like developing and designing low cost ventilator, negative pressure chambers etc.

He urged Prof. Siddiqi to adopt innovative and reformative measures to develop the IUST as a centre of quality teaching and research activities.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, also called on the LG here at the Raj Bhavan.

Latest News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Restore Statehood to address simmering political disengagement in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

NCERT adds scrapping of Article 370 to Class 12 textbook chapter, drops portion on separatist politics in J&K

Representational Image

Reprimanded for buying samosa, minor boy kills self in Nagpur

Representational Pic

Senators introduce bill to allow Americans to sue China over COVID-19 pandemic

The delegation led by its Convenor, Nazir Ahmad Mir submitted a memorandum of demands to the LG pertaining to employment generation, development of various sectors etc.

The members of the delegation also expressed their gratitude towards the UT Government for the recently announced Housing Policy.

Later in the day, President, Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, Mir Junaid also called on the LG and submitted a memorandum highlighting important political and socio-economic issues of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He put forth various demands and issues of public importance pertaining to upgradation of Health Care Infrastructure with special focus on COVID-19 related efforts; employment package for youth; macadamization of roads and infrastructural development in various hilly areas etc.

Related News