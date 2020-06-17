VC KU chairs meeting to review academic, research activities amid corona pandemic

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Talat Ahmad on Wednesday chaired 2nd special meeting of the Advisory cum Monitoring Committee, to take review of the academic and research activities at the varsity amid the CPVID19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Dean College Development Council, Dean Research, Deans of select schools, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, President KUTA, media advisor, Director IT & SS and officers of the academic section.

The VC emphasized that the varsity was passing through the emergent times and the situation demands emergent measures to help students and scholars overcome the challenges and at the same time ensure credibility of the evaluation process.

The VC expressed satisfaction on the online classes being conducted by the University and asked the Dean Academics to ensure all the teachers take classes on regular basis and inform the authorities periodically about the number of classes engaged by them.

“Teachers may have to take extra classes to ensure the courses are completed during the stipulated period,” the VC said. He said asked the Director ITSS to conduct more training programmes for the teachers, wherever required.

The VC impressed that proper practical classes and exams shall be conducted for all the critical courses like medical, nursing and Unani to ensure the varsity produces technically sound human resource concerning health sector.

The Dean Research informed the meeting that they have categorised the research sectors and drawn detailed modalities for conduct of practical, adding some practical sessions can be done online and for some others the students and scholars shall have to attend the labs in batches.

It was decided that heads of various departments will accordingly inform the students and scholars. The Dean Research also informed the Committee about delivery of online practical e-content using various innovative mechanisms, wherever feasible.

The Committee, in view of a smaller number of scholars, decided that proper exams of course work of the research scholars registered with various University departments shall also be conducted at the departmental level.