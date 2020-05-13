VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad on Wednesday ordered temporary relaxation in certain statutes governing research degree programmes ensure there was no academic loss to the research scholars amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

A statement saud based on the recommendations of the Dean’s Committee the VC ordered several temporary relaxations which include online interaction of eligible students who have qualified the entrance test held on February 22 for admission to PhD, Integrated M Phil and Ph D programmes (2019).

Accordingly the heads of the departments, Directors and Coordinators shall hold the interaction of eligible students through a convenient online platform, ensure participation of the faculty members in the online interaction and maintain record of the same.

The statement said the list of students recommended for admission to IPhD and PhD programmes shall be forwarded by the HOD/Director/Coordinator to the Dean of the concerned School who, after due verification, shall forward the same to the Dean Research for approval of the VC as provided under the statutes.

It has been also ordered that Deans of various schools shall expeditiously communicate the number of vacancies available for admission to PhD/Integrated MPhil and PhD programme in various departments/centres/campuses for early issuance of advertisement notice.

In order to ensure teaching of three courses of Integrated MPhil and PhD programme using online platform, Heads/Directors of departments/centre shall notify the time table for online class work in respect of scholars registered for IPhD students wherever required and Deans of the Schools shall seek fortnightly report from the concerned HODs/Directors/Coordinators in this regard and ensure that the course work was completed employing online platform/s.

In line with the guidelines of UGC, it has been decided that the university will facilitate the visit of teachers and scholars to departments/centres in case of an emergency or if an experiment is underway or an instrument needs to be monitored, on a rotation basis.

For scholars who are already registered for various research programs the VC has ordered extension of six months in the registration of PhD and Integrated PhD students, whose maximum period for submission of dissertation/ thesis prescribed under the relevant statues was expiring/has expired during the corona pandemic including completion of pending formalities, within six months from the date of expiry of regular prescribed period. The extension of six months is also for those students who are yet to submit their dissertation/thesis.

The VC has also allowed for online pre-submission seminar to be scheduled by the Head/Director/Coordinator with advance notice to the concerned scholar, supervisor/s, teachers and scholars in the department/centre.

Some other relaxations as ordered by the VC include issuance of academic clearance after the submission of thesis in view of the prevailing circumstances but before the declaration of result, online processing of applications for grant of extension in registration for PhD/Integrated MPhil and PhD programmes, online conduct of open viva-voce by the Board of Examiners as provided in the statutes to be certified by the concerned Dean of the School and online processing of proposals related to upgradation of JRF to SRF and conduct of progress review meetings in this regard through available online platforms to be certified by the concerned HOD/Director/Coordinator.