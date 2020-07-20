VC KVIB inaugurates Kissanmela at Handwara

Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, JK KVIB, Monday inaugurated a Kissan Mela cum awareness camp at Handwara.

The mela was organised by the Horticulture Department Kupwara, under the flagship programme ‘Kissan Pakhwada’.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhat said that the government has shown keen interest to maximize the income of farmers by launching a missionary programme like ‘Kissan Pakhwada’ to cover this community under the ambit of the galaxy of farmer welfare schemes.

During the mela different stalls were installed by Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Agricultutre, Sericulture and Fisheries departments, these stalls showcased equipment and tools, high breed seeds besides providing information regarding various developmental schemes for farmers.