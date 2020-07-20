Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:28 PM

VC KVIB inaugurates Kissanmela at Handwara

GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:28 PM

Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, JK KVIB, Monday inaugurated a Kissan Mela cum awareness camp at Handwara.

The mela was organised by the Horticulture Department Kupwara, under the flagship programme ‘Kissan Pakhwada’.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Two burglars make abortive bid to loot bank in Kupwara

File Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Three more die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 259

File Photo

96-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19; J&K toll 256

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhat said that the government has shown keen interest to maximize the income of farmers by launching a missionary programme like ‘Kissan Pakhwada’ to cover this community under the ambit of the galaxy of farmer welfare schemes.

During the mela different stalls were installed by Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Agricultutre, Sericulture and Fisheries departments, these stalls showcased equipment and tools, high breed seeds besides providing information regarding various developmental schemes for farmers.

Related News