Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:48 AM

VC KVIB reviews status of SFURTI clusters in J&K

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:48 AM
File Pic

Vice Chairman (VC) J&K Khaldi Village and Industries Board (KVIB), Hina Shafi Bhat Thursday day held a meeting to review status of SFURTI clusters in J&K.

The meeting was attended by associated agencies viz Nodal Agency (NA), Implementing Agencies (IA), Technical Agency (TA) and Executing Agency (EA).

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

During the meeting, it was informed that two SFURTI clusters are ready for commissioning and shall be functional by August 2020 while rest of the clusters are at various stages of establishment.

The Vice-Chairperson stressed upon all the stakeholders to work in synchronization and ensure that SFURTI clusters are operational at an earliest.

Related News