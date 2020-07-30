VC KVIB reviews status of SFURTI clusters in J&K

Vice Chairman (VC) J&K Khaldi Village and Industries Board (KVIB), Hina Shafi Bhat Thursday day held a meeting to review status of SFURTI clusters in J&K.

The meeting was attended by associated agencies viz Nodal Agency (NA), Implementing Agencies (IA), Technical Agency (TA) and Executing Agency (EA).

During the meeting, it was informed that two SFURTI clusters are ready for commissioning and shall be functional by August 2020 while rest of the clusters are at various stages of establishment.

The Vice-Chairperson stressed upon all the stakeholders to work in synchronization and ensure that SFURTI clusters are operational at an earliest.