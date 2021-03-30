VC SKUAST participates in plantation drive at FoF Ganderbal

Vice Chancellor, Professor Mushtaq Ahmad today participated in the ongoing plantation drive at Faculty of Forestry (FoF), Benhama-Watlar, Ganderbal.

The Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K planted some saplings near the Boys Hostel at the campus, the varsity said in a statement.

“On the occasion Professor Tariq Hussain Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry also planted some plants. Prof Masoodi thanked Vice Chancellor for visiting the campus and taking pro active part in the plantation drive. He further thanked Vice Chancellor for his efforts which he has taken in the development of the Faculty. On the occasion the VC spelled out the importance of plantations and creation of green spaces. The Vice Chancellor congratulated Dean, Faculty members, ministerial/supporting staff for taking up a big challenge to restore the degraded/southern slopes. He also lauded the role of Faculty in the academics, research and extension pursuits,” it said.

On the occasion, Heads of the divisions, Prof.K.N.Qaiser, Prof. S.A.Gangoo,Prof.P.A.Khan, Prof. M.A.Islam, Dr Khursheed Ahmad and Senior Scientists Dr Akhlaq Amin, Dr Parveiz A Sofi, Dr Javaid A Mugloo and Dr G.M. Bhat and other staff members took part in the drive by planting conifer seedlings in the campus.

The students of all batches of B.Sc, M.Sc and Ph.D programs also participated in the mega plantation drive. Each student planted around ten saplings in the campus.

The organizing Secretaries namely Dr G M Bhat and Dr Syed Naseem Geelani also planted some saplings. They thanked the Vice chancellor, for sparing his valuable time to participate in the plantation drive. They also thanked Dean, Heads of the divisions, Scientists, other Staff members and Students for taking part in the plantation drive. The function concluded with the vote of thanks by Prof K N Qaiser, Head Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry.