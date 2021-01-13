Vegetables prices soar in north Kashmir

The prices of vegetables in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have skyrocketed due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Their prices increased manifold while the administration has been found wanting in controlling the prices.

“The retailers and wholesalers have no excuse to increase the prices of essential items suddenly,” said AshiqHussain of Baramulla town.

The collard greens which were sold at Rs 20 per kg few days back are being sold at Rs 70 per kg while spinach is sold at Rs 80 per kg, and carrot at Rs 60 per kg. The rates of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes have also increased manifold.

The prices of the essential commodities are witnessing a steep rise even as the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs issued a rate list vide order no DFCS&CA(K)/rate/veg/2021 /9322-34 dated January 9, 2021, fixing the vegetable rates.

According to the rate list, the rate of collard greens was fixed at Rs 25 per kg, tomatoes Rs 35 per kg, and onions and potatoes Rs 40 per kg each.

A shopkeeper said that the government rates had no takers.

He said the J&K administration fixed the mutton rates at Rs 480 per kg when in reality it was being sold at Rs 600 per kg.

The locals urged the district administration to constitute a committee that would conduct market checking to ensure shopkeepers do not sell essential commodities at higher prices.