Vehicle, 12 Bore Gun used by burglars recovered from Tangmarg

A day after three unidentified gunmen robbed a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Sherabad Khore Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said that they recovered the get-away vehicle along with the missing rifle of the bank guard at Kunzar Tangmarg on Friday.

The Sub Divisional Police Officer, Pattan, Muzaffar Mehandi confirmed the recovery of the vehicle and said it was spotted at Kunzar village on Friday morning.

He said that the stolen 12 Bore Gun of the bank guard was also recovered from the vehicle while PPE kits used by the masked gunmen were recovered from a nearby orchard.

“We have recovered the vehicle at Kunzar village. The missing rifle of the bank guard was concealed inside the vehicle. During the search in the nearby orchards, the PPE kits used by the masked gunmen were also recovered,” Mehandi said.

The burglars are still at large but Police claimed that the gunmen involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

The masked gunmen Thursday entered J&K Bank’s branch at Khore Pattan and decamped with 2.86 lakh.