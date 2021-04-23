Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 3:15 AM

Vehicle, 12 Bore Gun used by burglars recovered from Tangmarg

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 3:15 AM
During searches, the snatched 12-Bore rifle snatched from the bank guard was also found near the site, the official said. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
During searches, the snatched 12-Bore rifle snatched from the bank guard was also found near the site, the official said. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

A day after three unidentified gunmen robbed a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Sherabad Khore Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said that they recovered the get-away vehicle along with the missing rifle of the bank guard at Kunzar Tangmarg on Friday.

The Sub Divisional Police Officer, Pattan, Muzaffar Mehandi confirmed the recovery of the vehicle and said it was spotted at Kunzar village on Friday morning.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

He said that the stolen 12 Bore Gun of the bank guard was also recovered from the vehicle while PPE kits used by the masked gunmen were recovered from a nearby orchard.

“We have recovered the vehicle at Kunzar village. The missing rifle of the bank guard was concealed inside the vehicle. During the search in the nearby orchards, the PPE kits used by the masked gunmen were also recovered,” Mehandi said.

The burglars are still at large but Police claimed that the gunmen involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

Latest News
File: Aman Farooq/ GK

2030 fresh covid-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in J&K

GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

The masked gunmen Thursday entered J&K Bank’s branch at Khore Pattan and decamped with 2.86 lakh.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News