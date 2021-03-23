Vehicle with 'illicit timber' seized in Handwara

A vehicle loaded with “illicit timber” was seized Monday night by a joint team of Kehmil Forest Division and Forest Protection Force at Waripora Handwara.

A senior forest officer said that acting on a tip off about the movement of a vehicle with illicit timber in Chowkibal Kupwara, a special team of officials was assigned the task to trace the vehicle.

“The vehicle was intercepted in Chowkibal and the driver was asked to stop but he did not cooperate with the officials and fled from the spot along with vehicle. After hectic efforts, the officials managed to seize the vehicle at Waripora Handwara by covering a distance of over 40 km,” the officer said.

The vehicle (JK01G-8975) loaded with illicit Kail timber of 35 cft was shifted to Kehmil Forest Division.

Meanwhile, the driver of vehicle Ashiq Hussain Lone of Chowkibal was detained and an FIR lodged against him.