Veteran Cong leader P Namgyal passes away

Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader, P Namgyal passed away on Monday after brief illness, in Leh.

Namgyal was a veteran Congress leader and three-time Lok Sabha member from Ladakh. He was also junior Union Minister during the Congress-led UPA government.

District Congress, President, Kargil Nasir Munshi said Namgyal breathed his last at his home this morning.

Namgyal was one of the pillars of Congress in Ladakh ever since he became a member of the party in 1969. He played a pivotal role in strengthening Congress in the region.

Meanwhile, several political parties expresses expressed grief over the passing away of Namgyal.

AICC President, Sonia Gandhi has expressed anguish over the demise of Namgyal and conveyed deepest condolences to family, relatives and friends of departed soul, said a statement.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, General Secretary AICC and other senior leaders also condoled the demise. They said Namgyal always remained committed to the cause of strengthening people of Ladakh.

Another senior Congress leader, Saif-ud-din Soz also condoled the demise of veteran party leader.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the demise.

Abdullah said Namgyal actively associated himself in bringing social reforms and promotion of cultural activities in Ladakh.

“People of Ladakh benefited immensely under his stewardship and guidance. I express my solidarity with his family and followers on his demise,” said Abdullah.

Omar said Namgyal’s contribution to wildlife preservation and environment protection in Ladakh was immense. The duo prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul, and much needed strength to the mournful family.

Other National Conference leaders including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Hanifa Jan, P Anchuk, Tsten Namgyal, P Wangdam and Nazir Khan also expressed grief over the demise.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condoled the demise of Namgyal, terming his death deeply saddening and disturbing.

A party spokesman said Namgyal had an illustrious career and his contribution to the society was immense.

The spokesman highlighted the role Namgyal for upliftment of society’s downtrodden and underprivileged sections. The party prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Chief executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan also condoled the demise, saying Namgyal had taken several community welfare initiatives during his lifetime.