Vicious circle of violence has no end: NC

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Sunday said that violence begets violence and the vicious circle has no end.

A statement of NC issued here said that Sagar visited the residence of slain policeman Suhail Ahmed at Logripura in Ashmuqam, Pahalgam and expressed unison with the bereaved family.

It said that interacting with the bereaved family Sagar expressed solidarity with them and prayed for the peace to the departed and forbearance to the bereaved.

The statement quoted Sagar as saying that NC right from its inception had been against violence of all hues.

“No emancipated society will approve of such dastardly and heinous acts. Violence begets violence. The vicious circle has no end. The motive of my visit to the bereaved family is to express unison with them in their grief on behalf of the party leadership. Sanctity of every human life should be respected. I pay my earnest tributes to the deceased. I pray for the highest echelons to the deceased in Jannat and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the loss,” he said.

Sagar said that the J&K Police represents a saga of sacrifices in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The public service and sacrifice rendered by J&K Police is a proud legacy which needs to be respected and lauded by one and all. I am hopeful that the administration will support the families of slain cops who lost their lives the other day at Barzulla. The government is duty-bound to ensure that it doesn’t suffer on any account,” he said.

Sagar said that the spike in the violence against the forces personnel and J&K Police debunks the claims of the government about the return of peace to Jammu and Kashmir.

“One is at its wits end to comprehend what qualifies as peace to government. The deteriorating security situation in Kashmir is the telling indictment of the reckless policies of Government of India. Incidents like these should act as an eye-opener for them. The jinxed fate of ours has devoured thousands of our people, including the forces personnel. One can only hope that New Delhi rises to the occasion and takes tangible steps to usher in peace in Kashmir in the real sense. NC believes it cannot be done without respecting the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The NC statement said that the NC’s Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar also visited the house of slain SPO Muhammad Altaf Najar of Khari Gund, Nagam and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family while NC’s district functionaries led by District Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Rather visited the home of slain policeman Muhammad Yousuf at ZurhamaKupwara.