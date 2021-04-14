Video of teacher slapping student goes viral, netizens angry

A video of a teacher slapping a student 20 times at a private coaching centre in Srinagar evoked massive criticism after it went viral on social media platforms.

The student was seen getting slapped repeatedly by his Chemistry teacher at Hope Classes- a private coaching centre in Srinagar.

In the video, the teacher was heard and seen asking the student whether he had sought permission or not. However, it was not clear in the video why and for what the student had to seek the permission from the teacher who was slapping him.

As the video went viral on social media, the netizens expressed anguish over the incident and demanded stern action against the teacher for ruthlessly beating the student.

However, talking to Greater Kashmir, the teacher in question, Fayaz Ahmad Wagay who was seen slapping the student apologized for the incident. “Yes it was my video which has gone viral. I am aware about the education policy and also admit that beating the student is a crime,” he said.

He further said that the student is enrolled with the institute for last one year and is habitual of bunking the classes. “His parents have paid around 70000 to the institute for his Coaching institute but he is very careless and doesn’t care about it,” the teacher said. He however was quick to add that he had no ill intention behind slapping the student repeatedly.

“All the students including him are like my own kids. This is true for every other teacher as well. I am concerned about the studies of these students but i lost my control and mistakenly slapped him like this,” he said.

When asked whether he had informed the parents of the student about his non-seriousness instead of slapping him ruthlessly, the teacher admitted his misconduct and said he should not have slapped the student ruthlessly.

“I know the incident has evoked massive criticism from society as well. But i repeat that I had no ill intention for the student,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Muhammad Younis Malik when contacted said he will ascertain the facts about the incident and will initiate action accordingly.

The video in which a student was seen being ruthlessly slapped has also exposed the violation of COVID-19 SoPs as the teacher was seen present in the class without wearing a face mask. Also, the teacher did not maintain proper social distance from the student as well.

Meanwhile, the Coaching Centres Association Kashmir (CCAK) has constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The spokesperson of the association said that it will soon come out with guidelines to prevent such incidents.