Vigil intensified in Pulwama villages

In view of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in neighbouring districts of Shopain, the District Adminstation Pulwama today restricted the inter-district movements and augmented guard in the villages bordering Shopain, Anantnag, Srinagar and Budgam.

The villages including Hall, Tukan, Lassipora and Keller bordering Shopain, Tujan, Kamraziapora, Chewa Kalan, Gusoo and Sarai bordering Budgam, NB Pora and Chersoo bordering Anantnag and Sempora, Pampore, Kandizal and Kadalbal bordering Srinagar have been put on alert to restrict movement from these districts.

He said that strict vigil is being maintained on the public movement in the areas bordering Shopain in which numerous villages Heerpora, Beminpora, Meemendar, Palpora, Sindishirmal, Kanipora, Sedow and Kanidajan, Palar, Batpora respectively have been declared Red Zones.

The seven Red Zone villages of Pulwama which include Khaigam, Sangerwani, Abhama of Tehsil Rajpora and Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena and Parigam of Tehsil Pulwama are under strict restrictions.