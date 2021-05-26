Village head arrested in Anantnag for duping families for release of their kin

A sarpanch was arrested for duping two families in lieu of releasing their kin and extracting Rs 1.1 lakh from them, Police said Wednesday.

He was identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan of Kadipora locality of old town Anantnag.

Khan is the sarpanch of Gopalpora village.

Police said that it apprehended two persons from Kokernag for questioning in a militancy-related case.

“As the duo was being questioned to establish their involvement or otherwise, their families approached one person Nisar Ahmad Khan of Kadipora, Anantnag to secure their release,” it said.

Police said that the two were not found involved or having any knowledge of circumstances that resulted in the commission of incident and released.

“However, it was found that their families had paid money to Khan to secure the release of their kin,” it said.

“Khan had received Rs 1.10 lakh from the families promising their release,” Police said.

It said Khan had approached Police and also sought appointment with a Police officer for but was not allowed to meet the officer.

“Instead he was conveyed on phone that they will be sent home if not found involved,” Police said.

It said that an FIR bearing No 238/2021 under section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) was registered at Police Atation Saddar Anantnag against the accused and money so paid to him had been recovered.

The money, Police said, would be handed over to the families after a due process.

“He has been arrested in the instant case. Further investigation is going on,” Police said.