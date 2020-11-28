Village on LoC in Karnah boycotts polls to highlight grievances

Jabdi village, 30 km from tehsil headquarters situated next to LoC in Karnah, wore a deserted look as not a single person turned out to cast vote on Saturday.

The residents boycotted the polls to highlight their grievances.

They said that they had since long been complaining about lack of basic amenities in their area and construction of bunkers to deal with the shelling on LoC.

The residents alleged that every time they go outside their village, they have to seek the permission of the local Army unit on return.

They said that they brought these issues several times to the notice of the administration but to no avail.

Out of the total 336 votes in the village, not a single vote was polled.

The local administration throughout the day tried to convince the people to cast their vote but failed to rope them in.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the village was situated along LoC and due to the rise in drug smuggling, the local Army unit keeps check on every person going to-and-fro.

He said regarding the construction of bunkers, tenders were sought two times but nobody turned up for construction. Bhat said the administration had now decided that the Rural Development Department would construct two community bunkers in the village.