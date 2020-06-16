Villagers decry delay in construction of underground bunkers amid LoC skirmishes

With one more person becoming victim of skirmish between armies of two neighbouring countries on the Line of Control (Loc), residents of the border villages on Tuesday expressed anger over the failure of the J&K administration to construct underground bunkers in these vulnerable areas.

The administration had few months ago announced to construct 125 underground bunkers in villages along the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. The administration has already sanctioned Rs 25 crore for constriction of 125 such bunkers.

However, despite passing of several months, there has been no progress on the project.

On Friday, a woman from Batgra village lost her life when she was hit by the splinters of a shell fired from across the LoC while another woman got injured. There has been damage to several residential houses as well.

In the last two months, there have been more than eight ceasefire violations in Uri area of Baramulla district.

The fresh escalation on the LoC forced around 20 families to migrate and take shelter in a makeshift camp at NHPC quarters in Bandi village of Uri.

“The underground bunkers are the only solution to save our lives. We are living a miserable life and each time there is tension on the border we are forced to leave behind everything and run for our lives,” said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Batgra Uri.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate Uri, Riyaz Ahmad said they had floated the tenders for construction of the bunkers, but there was less response owing to the COVID19.

He said they have again invited bids tenders and they were hopeful of good response this time.