Kashmir
Kupwara,
July 14, 2020

Villagers in Lolab decry drinking water shortage

Kupwara,
July 14, 2020

Residents of remote village MushkjalWarnow in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday said that they are facing acute shortage of drinking water for over a week in the high temperature.

The residents of the area complained that they are being forced to walk miles to fetch water in scorching heat as taps have run dry.

They also said, “There is no alternative source of water. We don’t have a drop of water for past five days, “said a resident.

Villagers appealed PHE department to pay attention towards the area and restore the water supply without further delay.

