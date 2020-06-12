Violence Against Professionals|HC gives last opportunity to MHA for filing response on PIL

J&K High Court has granted last opportunity to Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for submitting details by June 25 about category of professionals other than health workers, complaining of violence and seeking enactment of legislation for their protection.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal held that it would be compelled to take strict view in the matter if the Ministry did not file response.

The Court issued the direction after Assistant Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma submitted that despite intimation, he had not received any response from the Ministry in this regard.

“We give him one last opportunity to file his response in terms of our previous orders failing which we will be compelled to take strict view in the matter,” the Court said.

The Ministry had on May 20 informed the Court that it did not support a draft bill seeking to address issues of assault on healthcare personnel.

The Court had sought objections from the Ministry to the draft bill titled “Health Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Act-2019.

The Ministry had further told the Court that enacting a separate legislation for prohibiting violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals would give rise to similar demands from other categories of professionals like media persons, advocates, bankers, charted accountants.

In response to the report, the Court had however said it would be useful to have report from government of India regarding receipt of complaints from any category of professionals other than the health workers facing violence and seeking enactment of legislation on the issue. The Court had sought a report in this regard by June 3.

With regard to e-connectivity of courts, Shahzad Azim, Registrar (IT) drew attention of the Court towards certain inaccessible areas in J&K which were without any kind of connectivity.

The Court directed the BSNL to examine the status of these locations and submit a report.