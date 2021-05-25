Violent forest evictions part of a well-thought conspiracy: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President AltafBukhari Tuesday condemned the brutal acts of violence committed by the officials of the Department of Forest during an eviction drive in Zampathri, Shopian in which at least 18 persons were severely injured.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the incident extremely reprehensible while saying that such an eviction drive represents hooliganism and intimidation, wherein many individuals from Gujjar community had been beaten with sticks and batons.

“The images of this incident are too graphic and appear as if some rogue gangs have attacked these tribal people. This is sheer intimidation in the name of eviction from forest lands, as a similar approach had been adopted in Jammu as well, but now the focus has been shifted to Kashmir. I see taint in the motive and maybe there is some conspiracy spiraling up behind this episode,” he said.

Bukhari said that the seasonal migration of Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes to greener pastures and meadows had remained a continuous phenomenon for centuries, and it was totally absurd to equate these people with forest land encroachers.

Bukhari reiterated that India was a democratic country wherein people were subject to the constitution and law, and not to the arbitrary actions that were carried out at the will of a bureaucratic set-up.

“We are living in a country that is run by law and even the Supreme Court had ordered to carry out the evictions of illegal occupants but that too after proper investigations in a well-defined phased manner. The order actually protects the rights of such native dwellers who have lived in the forest ecosystem since ages. But, it’s against those groups who have illegally encroached on the forest land most of whom even don’t live there. That’s why the Supreme Court, while staying the eviction orders in 2019 said that “mighty and undeserving” will still be shown no mercy,” he said.

Bukhari said that such actions show that the Forest department was interpreting these orders in a wilful discourse which contradicts its original intent but may serve the ulterior motives of a chosen lot.

“I would request Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for his immediate intervention into this matter of grave concern and also direct a high-level probe into this incident so that a timely action is taken against those who abuse their authority. The Forest department under this law was supposed to protect such ethnic groups and not to intimidate them. Such actions need to be condemned without any reservations,” he said.

Bukhari assured that Apni Party was resolute in voicing the genuine concerns of the tribal people of J&K and would always remain steadfast for safeguarding their rights over the forest land wherein they have lived for generations.